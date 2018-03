WH Opioid Commission Member Weighs In On Progress Made In Addressing Crisis At the beginning of November, the six-member White House opioid commission delivered 56 recommendations to President Trump, for reigning in the nation's opioid crisis. On Thursday, the White House hosted a summit on opioids. Commission member Bertha Madras speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the progress she sees happening, or not, toward those 56 recommendations.