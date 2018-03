Investor Group To Buy Weinstein Co. And Will Start New Movie Studio Days after the Weinstein Co. seemed destined for bankruptcy, a deal emerged for an investment group to buy assets from the troubled firm in order to launch a movie studio that will be led by women.

