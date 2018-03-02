Weekly Wrap: "No, You Can't." It's Sam's first show in LA, and it's Oscar weekend. Variety/Access Live contributor Audrey Cleo (@audreycleo) and Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel (@erichschwartzel) join Sam to talk about the Academy Awards, the state of the film industry, and more news and culture of the week. Plus a call to a listener in Oakland, CA, and the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.