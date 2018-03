'ProPublica' Report Shows That Morale Among HUD Employees Is At An All-Time Low NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ProPublica reporter, Alec MacGillis, about what is going on at the Department of Housing and Urban Development after news that the agency approved the purchase of a dining set that cost $31,000 in taxpayer money. He says the morale levels among employees at HUD are at an all-time low.