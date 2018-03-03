Not My Job: Cross-Country Skier Jessie Diggins Gets Quizzed On Skee-Ball

Enlarge this image Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

If you're an American Winter Olympics fan, you probably follow the sports where Americans usually win — snowboarding, downhill skiing, different snowboarding. If you did, you may have missed the United States' Olympic gold in cross-country skiing. And of course, it was the women who did it — Skier Jessie Diggins charged from behind to win first place.

Diggins clearly knows how to ski, but does she know how to skee-ball? We asked her three questions about the classic arcade game.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.