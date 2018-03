A Gun Shop Owner On Age Limits In Sales A sheriff in Florida has asked local gun shop owners to stop selling semi-automatic weapons to people under 21. Scott Simon talks to Brian DeVito of The Tactical Store. He's agreed to the request.

