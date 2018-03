The Winners And Losers Under Trump's Steel Tariff Plan The Trump administration's proposal to impose new tariffs could have broad implications for the U.S. economy. NPR's Michel Martin talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the proposal.

