Florida Lawmakers Under Pressure To Move Forward On Gun Control Measures In Florida, state lawmakers continue to debate gun control. Gov. Rick Scott urged Republicans and Democrats to come up with legislation by the end of next week, when the legislative session ends.

Florida Lawmakers Under Pressure To Move Forward On Gun Control Measures Law Florida Lawmakers Under Pressure To Move Forward On Gun Control Measures Florida Lawmakers Under Pressure To Move Forward On Gun Control Measures Audio will be available later today. In Florida, state lawmakers continue to debate gun control. Gov. Rick Scott urged Republicans and Democrats to come up with legislation by the end of next week, when the legislative session ends. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor