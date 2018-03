Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law NPR's Renee Montagne talks with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. about a law that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law National Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law Audio will be available later today. NPR's Renee Montagne talks with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. about a law that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor