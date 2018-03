Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Will Hit Canada Hard Canada will be hit particularly hard by tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to attorney Mark Warner, who is based in Toronto and has worked on trade negotiations, about the reaction in Canada and potential legal challenges to these new tariffs.

Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Will Hit Canada Hard Listen Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Will Hit Canada Hard National Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Will Hit Canada Hard Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum Will Hit Canada Hard Listen Canada will be hit particularly hard by tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to attorney Mark Warner, who is based in Toronto and has worked on trade negotiations, about the reaction in Canada and potential legal challenges to these new tariffs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor