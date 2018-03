Federal Trial For Kansas' Voter Registration Laws Set To Begin In Kansas, the trial for the state's Secretary of State Kris Kobach's "proof of citizenship" law is set to get underway. Kobach has been requiring proof of citizenship for would-be voters in Kansas since 2013. But a federal judge's injunction prevents him from targeting people who register to vote when they renew their driver's licenses at the DMV.

