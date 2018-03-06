'Atlanta' Star Brian Tyree Henry He plays Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles on FX's Atlanta. He's also starred in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon and HBO's Vice Principals, and earned an Emmy nomination for his guest-starring role on NBC's This Is Us. Sam talks to Brian about his path to acting, the success of Atlanta, the city of Atlanta, show creator Donald Glover, how his mother figures into the character of Paper Boi, and his good friend Sterling K. Brown. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.