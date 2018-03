Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada Trump's plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would hurt Canada — the leading supplier of the materials to the U.S. Canada's trade practices have been singled out for criticism by Trump.

Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada Business Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada Audio will be available later today. Trump's plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would hurt Canada — the leading supplier of the materials to the U.S. Canada's trade practices have been singled out for criticism by Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor