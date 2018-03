Attendees Are Cheesed Off After Festival Runs Out Of Food The organizers of the Big Cheese Festival in Brighton, England, have received much criticism after they ran out of cheese. Officials apologized, saying that bad weather was to blame.

Attendees Are Cheesed Off After Festival Runs Out Of Food Food Attendees Are Cheesed Off After Festival Runs Out Of Food Attendees Are Cheesed Off After Festival Runs Out Of Food Audio will be available later today. The organizers of the Big Cheese Festival in Brighton, England, have received much criticism after they ran out of cheese. Officials apologized, saying that bad weather was to blame. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor