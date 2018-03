Kim Jong Un Extends Invite To President Trump, South Korean Officials Say

South Korean officials say Kim Jon Un has invited President Trump to face-to-face talks, and Trump has agreed to meet with the North Korean leader by May.

The announcement came Thursday evening at the White House, where South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, briefed the president and other U.S. leaders on Chung's recent meeting with Kim in Pyongyang.