John Koenig: What If There Were A Word For Every Emotion In The World? When we can't describe how we're feeling, we say we "have no words." But in his made-up dictionary, writer John Koenig has invented words to describe our most abstract and ephemeral emotions.
Listen · 6:37
  • Download
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About John Koenig's TED Talk

About John Koenig

John Koenig is the founder and author of an online dictionary of made-up words called The Dictionary Of Obscure Sorrows, which is also a YouTube series. His dictionary aims to fill the gaps in the English language with terms to describe new emotions. He is currently working on a print version.

Koenig attended Macalester College in his home state of Minnesota. He currently lives in Amsterdam with his wife.

