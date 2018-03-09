Accessibility links

Lisa Feldman Barrett: Can We Really Tell How Other People Are Feeling? Identifying basic emotions in others — like fear, sadness or anger — seems instinctive, but psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett says we're doing more guesswork than we think.
Lisa Feldman Barrett: Can We Really Tell How Other People Are Feeling?

Listen · 10:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/591875336/592157214" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About Lisa Feldman Barrett's TED Talk

Identifying basic emotions in others — like fear, sadness or anger — seems instinctive, but psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett says we're doing more guesswork than we think.

About Lisa Feldman Barrett

Lisa Feldman Barrett is Professor of Psychology at Northeastern University, with appointments at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. She has studied emotion in the brain for over 25 years, and her most recent book is called How Emotions Are Made: The Secret Life Of The Brain.

