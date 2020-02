Weekly Wrap: "It's All Connected." Tariffs, day-cares, and laughing Alexas. Senior early childhood reporter for KPCC Priska Neely (@priskaneely) and NPR Business Correspondent Sonari Glinton (@Sonari) join Sam to talk news and culture of the week. Plus a call to a gun owner in Orlando, FL, and the best things that happened to our listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.