North Korea's Invitation To Meet Capped A Week Full Of WH Announcements The developments in North Korea capped a week full of big political stories coming out of the White House. E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Guy Benson of Townhall.com join NPR's Ari Shapiro to discuss North Korea, tariffs and the departure of chief White House economics adviser Gary Cohn, and the legal fight over a payout to adult film star Stormy Daniels.