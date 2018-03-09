Accessibility links

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Ambassador Robert Gallucci, chairman of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins, about North Korea's invitation to President Trump to meet. He was chief negotiator during the North Korean nuclear crisis of 1994, and has been involved in informal talks with North Korean officials.
Heard on All Things Considered

Veteran Diplomat Weighs In On What To Expect From Trump's Meeting With North Korea

