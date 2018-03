How Koreans Are Reacting To Potential Meeting Between Trump And Kim Jong Un South Korea has gone more than a generation without a diplomatic opening with the North and without anything like a hope for nuclear disarmament. NPR looks at how news of a possible meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un is playing out among Koreans, especially Korea's millennials.

