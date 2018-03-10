Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz Economist Austan Goolsbee On Home Economics The former top economic adviser to President Barack Obama returns to the program for three questions about a different kind of economy.
Not My Job: We Quiz Economist Austan Goolsbee On Home Economics

Austan Goolsbee in 2011
Enlarge this image
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
The economy is so confusing. What are these new tariffs on steel and aluminum? Why does the stock market keep going up? What happened to all my money? And since the current economic adviser to the president just quit, we thought we'd invite on a guy who used to have the job to try and help us make sense of it.

Austan Goolsbee served on the Council of Economic Advisers during the Barack Obama administration, eventually becoming its chairperson. Since he studies actual economics, we invited him back to the show to ask him three questions about ... home economics.

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

