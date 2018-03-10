Bored? Try Ax Throwing

DON GONYEA, HOST:

OK. If you've become just a bit bored with the darts at your local pub or ale house, you may want to up your game a bit with ax throwing. And you don't even need the super strength of Thor. All that's required is an oversized dartboard and a sturdy hatchet. According to the BBC, competitive ax throwing had its origins in Canada a decade ago. And you thought they were all about the curling. It snuck across the border and is now growing in popularity in the States. There's even a National Axe Throwing Association. Participants say ax throwing can be relaxing, and it's not that dangerous, they say.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.