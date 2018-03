Paralympians Say Wheelchair Curling Opens Up Possibilities The U.S. Paralympic wheelchair curling team says the sport changed its members lives. Before they left for South Korea, two U.S. team members shared their sport with paralyzed veterans.

Paralympians Say Wheelchair Curling Opens Up Possibilities Sports Paralympians Say Wheelchair Curling Opens Up Possibilities Paralympians Say Wheelchair Curling Opens Up Possibilities Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Paralympic wheelchair curling team says the sport changed its members lives. Before they left for South Korea, two U.S. team members shared their sport with paralyzed veterans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor