Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, Teslas are yesterday. Private planes are the day before yesterday. So according to The Washington Post, the hot, new status symbol among the lords of Silicon Valley is now what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Wow. Any hints?

SAGAL: Well, a lot of these people want nest eggs. Now they'll get a few every morning.

BODDEN: Oh, that's right. They're raising chickens.

SAGAL: Yes, chickens.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BODDEN: Yes. They are raising chickens.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: There was a time when having chickens run around your yard meant you were a hayseed. Now you're a rare, heirloom hayseed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Millionaire tech guys are paying up to $20,000 for chicken coops with solar panels and digital sensors controlled via smartphone. Or - and I'm not kidding - sometimes the chickens are kept in the house with chicken diapers on.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: What I love about these type of things is the conmen who sell them this.

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

BODDEN: You know what I mean? Like, that - you know what kind of creativity it is? Like, wow, they got so much money. I bet I could sell them a $20,000 chicken coop.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I admire anyone - if you can talk someone into buying a $20,000 chicken coop, I think you deserve $30,000 for the chicken coop.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF I WERE A RICH MAN")

TOPOL: (Singing as Tevye) I'd fill my yard with chicks and turkeys and geese and ducks for the town to see and hear, squawking just as noisily as they can.

SAGAL: Coming up, which of our panelists is telling the truth? Scotland Yard is on the case in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

