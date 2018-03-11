Sunday Puzzle: Just Drop It
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop a letter from the first word to name a category of things. And drop a letter from the second word to name something in that category.
Example: FURY STABLE —> FUR & SABLE
1. THREE POPULAR
2. MENTAL CROPPER
3. INSPECT MOUTH
4. STATUE MARINE
5. STOOL LOATHE
6. SPLICE STAGE
7. SHOVE PLUMP
8. DONG COLLIDE
9. BOAST CLUTTER
10. METAL LAUNCH
11. DRIVER TIMBER
12. GERM RUGBY
13. CHARD ACNE
14. TIRADE MANSON
15. GAPS ARAGON
16. COSMIC CATHAY
17. MEANT BEACON
18. FACTOR NEWSMAN
Last week's challenge: Name a famous singer — first and last names. Change the last three letters of each name to an E and you'll name a well-known landmark. What is it?
Answer: Whitney Houston —> White House
Next week's challenge: Name a common article of apparel in 3 letters and another in 4 letters. Rearrange all 7 letters to name a well-known three-word song title. What is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET.