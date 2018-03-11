Sunday Puzzle: Just Drop It

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop a letter from the first word to name a category of things. And drop a letter from the second word to name something in that category.

Example: FURY STABLE —> FUR & SABLE

1. THREE POPULAR

2. MENTAL CROPPER

3. INSPECT MOUTH

4. STATUE MARINE

5. STOOL LOATHE

6. SPLICE STAGE

7. SHOVE PLUMP

8. DONG COLLIDE

9. BOAST CLUTTER

10. METAL LAUNCH

11. DRIVER TIMBER

12. GERM RUGBY

13. CHARD ACNE

14. TIRADE MANSON

15. GAPS ARAGON

16. COSMIC CATHAY

17. MEANT BEACON

18. FACTOR NEWSMAN

Last week's challenge: Name a famous singer — first and last names. Change the last three letters of each name to an E and you'll name a well-known landmark. What is it?

Answer: Whitney Houston —> White House

Next week's challenge: Name a common article of apparel in 3 letters and another in 4 letters. Rearrange all 7 letters to name a well-known three-word song title. What is it?

