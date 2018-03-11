Accessibility links

Pop, Rock And An Onslaught Of Rhythm: The Songs Of SXSW This five-song primer bridges electro-pop, R&B, rock, and rhythmic rap from up-and-coming artists performing at SXSW this year.
NPR logo

Pop, Rock And An Onslaught Of Rhythm: The Songs Of SXSW

Listen · 6:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/592270076/592766473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pop, Rock And An Onslaught Of Rhythm: The Songs Of SXSW

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018

Pop, Rock And An Onslaught Of Rhythm: The Songs Of SXSW

Pop, Rock And An Onslaught Of Rhythm: The Songs Of SXSW

Listen · 6:05
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/592270076/592766473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered
Enlarge this image

English duo IDER blends synth with piano arpeggios on the dreamy electro-pop ballad "Body Love." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

English duo IDER blends synth with piano arpeggios on the dreamy electro-pop ballad "Body Love."

Courtesy of the artist

Sampling the thousands of bands playing South By Southwest each year is like trying to take a sip from a tidal wave: It's hard to find an entry point, and you're more than likely going to wind up flattened.

Next week, the annual music festival kicks off in Austin, Texas, so All Things Considered weekend host Michel Martin requested a digestible primer — five songs by artists worth hearing this year.

The Austin 100: A 2018 SXSW Mixtape

SXSW 2018

The Austin 100

Drawn from The Austin 100, NPR Music's streamable and downloadable playlist of 100 songs by discoveries at this year's SXSW, these five tracks incorporate dreamy electro-pop (IDER's "Body Love"), ethereal R&B (Love Moor & Suaze's "Delete"), Weezer-style rock (Partner's "Comfort Zone"), hooky Aussie pop (G Flip's "About You") and a German duo whose singer raps in Portuguese over an onslaught of rhythm (Gato Preto's "Dia D").

Hear the full conversation with NPR's Michel Martin at the audio link.

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018