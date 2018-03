Museum Rescinds Human Rights Award From Aung San Suu Kyi NPR's Renee Montagne speaks with Cameron Hudson of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum about its decision to revoke a human rights award given to Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2012.

