The Call-In: Gun Owners This week on The Call-In, NPR's Renee Montagne talks with three gun owners who've been thinking a lot about the role guns play in American life.

The Call-In: Gun Owners National The Call-In: Gun Owners The Call-In: Gun Owners Audio will be available later today. This week on The Call-In, NPR's Renee Montagne talks with three gun owners who've been thinking a lot about the role guns play in American life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor