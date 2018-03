Student Activist On Guns In Schools Kaila Caffey, a senior at Central High School and activist with the Philadelphia Student Union, works to make schools safe for students of color. She talks with NPR's Renee Montagne.

Student Activist On Guns In Schools Education Student Activist On Guns In Schools Student Activist On Guns In Schools Audio will be available later today. Kaila Caffey, a senior at Central High School and activist with the Philadelphia Student Union, works to make schools safe for students of color. She talks with NPR's Renee Montagne. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor