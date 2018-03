Tillerson Addresses China's Growing Investment In Africa During his trip to Africa, Tillerson will address China's influence in the region. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the director of the China Africa Research Initiative, Deborah Brautigam.

Tillerson Addresses China's Growing Investment In Africa Africa Tillerson Addresses China's Growing Investment In Africa Tillerson Addresses China's Growing Investment In Africa Audio will be available later today. During his trip to Africa, Tillerson will address China's influence in the region. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the director of the China Africa Research Initiative, Deborah Brautigam. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor