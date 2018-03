Bannon Backs Le Pen With A Shared Anti-Establishment Stance Ousted Trump strategist Steve Bannon was the surprise guest at the French far right's annual congress this year. But Marine Le Pen will need more than a visit from Bannon to boost her popularity.

Ousted Trump strategist Steve Bannon was the surprise guest at the French far right's annual congress this year. But Marine Le Pen will need more than a visit from Bannon to boost her popularity.