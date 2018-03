Trump Says China Appreciates U.S. Diplomatic Efforts With North Korea President Trump has tweeted that China appreciates his diplomatic efforts with North Korea. Rachel Martin talks to Randy Phillips, former chief CIA representative in China.

Trump Says China Appreciates U.S. Diplomatic Efforts With North Korea Trump Says China Appreciates U.S. Diplomatic Efforts With North Korea Trump Says China Appreciates U.S. Diplomatic Efforts With North Korea Audio will be available later today. President Trump has tweeted that China appreciates his diplomatic efforts with North Korea. Rachel Martin talks to Randy Phillips, former chief CIA representative in China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor