Accessibility links

The Mountain Goats On Mountain Stage Taking the Mountain Stage for the second time, The Mountain Goats bring a fresh set of songs from its recent album, Goths.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

The Mountain Goats perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

The Mountain Goats perform on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Mountain Goats On Mountain Stage

The Mountain Goats On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/592849477/592850802" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Taking the Mountain Stage for the second time, The Mountain Goats bring a fresh set of songs from its most recent album, Goths.

Frontman John Darnielle currently lives in Durham, N.C. but originally began The Mountain Goats as a solo artist based out of Claremont, Calif. Darnielle recorded with a charming, low-fi style and lyrics that clearly were relative to a lot of listeners.

The fan base grew organically and continued to build with each subsequent release. In fact, The Mountain Goats enjoy such a devout following that last year an entire podcast was launched devoted to their songs and stories behind them, appropriately named "I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats." Season one explores the stories behind The Mountain Goats' album All Hail West Texas, one song at a time. Each episode includes an exclusive new cover version of the song discussed that week, from artists like Amanda Palmer, Andrew Bird, and Dessa.

Darnielle is also a bestselling novelist, having released his second novel Universal Harvester in 2017.

This performance, recorded for Mountain Stage's 34th anniversary celebration, features Darnielle on piano and acoustic guitar, Matt Douglas on saxophone, piano and guitar, John Wurster on drums and Peter Hughes on bass. The Mountain Goats are a true collaboration, having recorded Goths at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, the band noted in promo material that the album includes keyboards, woodwinds, bass and drums — no guitars.

SET LIST

  • "The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement"
  • "Mole"
  • "Cotton"
  • "We Do It Different On the West Coast"
  • "Abandoned Flesh"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Mountain Stage

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

Listen

Pokey LaFarge on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

LaFarge offers an auditory time warp back to the glory days of swing jazz while re-imagining the genre into a modern style of his own.

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/590034142/590046312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

Listen

KT Tunstall on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

The Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist brings a loop pedal to her performance on Mountain Stage and reimagines some of her hit songs, such as "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/586193467/586209379" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen as the blues-rock veterans perform a mix of hits, including the band's Top 40 smash "Tuff Enuff" and a Junior Parker cover, with an assist from guitarist Anson Funderburgh.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580662305/580803989" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Hear the Southern California native perform songs from her 2016 release, Young In All The Wrong Ways, which she calls "a break-up album with myself."

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/573620059/573632425" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Twenty-six years after its first appearance on Mountain Stage, the eccentric rock band played songs from its latest album, 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo.

Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Back To Top