In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas Two filmmakers from Amarillo, Texas, released their debut film about the death of a young man in the late '90s after a jocks versus punks brawl that got widespread national attention and exposed deep divisions in the city. The film, Bomb City, carries a nickname for Amarillo, the only city in the country with a nuclear assembly plant.

In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas Movies In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas Audio will be available later today. Two filmmakers from Amarillo, Texas, released their debut film about the death of a young man in the late '90s after a jocks versus punks brawl that got widespread national attention and exposed deep divisions in the city. The film, Bomb City, carries a nickname for Amarillo, the only city in the country with a nuclear assembly plant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor