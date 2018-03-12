Accessibility links

In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas Two filmmakers from Amarillo, Texas, released their debut film about the death of a young man in the late '90s after a jocks versus punks brawl that got widespread national attention and exposed deep divisions in the city. The film, Bomb City, carries a nickname for Amarillo, the only city in the country with a nuclear assembly plant.
NPR logo In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas

Movies

In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas

In 'Bomb City,' First-Time Filmmakers Tell True Crime Story From Texas

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Two filmmakers from Amarillo, Texas, released their debut film about the death of a young man in the late '90s after a jocks versus punks brawl that got widespread national attention and exposed deep divisions in the city. The film, Bomb City, carries a nickname for Amarillo, the only city in the country with a nuclear assembly plant.