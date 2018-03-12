Accessibility links

Lawyer Representing Stormy Daniels Discusses Case Surrounding Alleged Trump Affair Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels — the adult film actress alleging to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006 — talks about the upcoming legal case. Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump to overturn a confidentiality agreement for which she was paid $130,000.
Heard on All Things Considered

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels — the adult film actress alleging to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006 — talks about the upcoming legal case. Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump to overturn a confidentiality agreement for which she was paid $130,000.

