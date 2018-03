Trump's Tariff Decisions Could Help GOP In Pennsylvania Special Election Voters in a western Pennsylvania congressional district head to the polls Tuesday. In this area, President Trump's tariff decisions could help the GOP avoid losing a reliably Republican seat.

Trump's Tariff Decisions Could Help GOP In Pennsylvania Special Election Elections Trump's Tariff Decisions Could Help GOP In Pennsylvania Special Election Trump's Tariff Decisions Could Help GOP In Pennsylvania Special Election Audio will be available later today. Voters in a western Pennsylvania congressional district head to the polls Tuesday. In this area, President Trump's tariff decisions could help the GOP avoid losing a reliably Republican seat. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor