After Malfunction At California Fertility Clinic, It's Unclear If Eggs And Embryos Were Affected NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Dr. Richard Paulson, past president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and director of USC Fertility, about a fertility clinic in San Francisco that may have had thousands of frozen eggs and embryos damaged after a problem with one of its storage tanks.

