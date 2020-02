Momofuku Chef David Chang's 'Ugly Delicious' Food Fried butterball potatoes. Tapioca lo mein. Crispy pork belly. Those are just a few of the items on the menu at majordōmo, the new restaurant from chef David Chang of Momofuku fame. Sam met up with David at majordōmo in Los Angeles, where they talked food, racial identity, and his new Netflix show, 'Ugly Delicious.' Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.