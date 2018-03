House To Vote On Senate-Approved 'Right To Try' Drug Bill The House will vote on the "Right to Try" act that would allow terminally ill patients access to unapproved drugs. Rachel Martin talks to Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, the bill's co-sponsor.

