Parents In Nigeria Asking How Boko Haram Succeeded Again In Kidnapping Schoolgirls In Nigeria, distraught families want to talk to the nation's president to press him to help find the 110 girls abducted from their school in the northeast three weeks ago. Many are asking how suspected Boko Haram gunmen have again succeeded in kidnapping scores of schoolgirls from their dorms — just four years after the mass abduction in Chibok.