House Intelligence Democrats Release Response To GOP Russia Conclusions

A day after the Republican members of the House intelligence committee released their findings from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, which cleared President Trump's campaign of collusion, Democrats from the committee released a document today saying it was "premature" for the majority GOP members to conclude the probe.

"The decision to shut down the investigation before key witnesses could be interviewed and vital documentary evidence obtained will prevent us from fully discharging our duty to the House and to the American people," the report from the Democrats says. It then details a "status update" on their findings on various elements of the Russia investigation.

The GOP members concluded that members of the Trump campaign who met with Russian actors may have displayed bad judgement, but nothing worse.

The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, appeared with fellow intelligence committee Democrats on Capitol Hill Tuesday evening and said the Republicans had put forth a "pretense of trying to find the truth."

"We are going to do our best to continue our work. There are individuals who want to cooperate with our committee and share information, and will continue to do so," Schiff said. "We will be putting together a report that will set out for the country what evidence we have seen to date."

The "status update" from the Democratic members of the House intelligence committee is below.