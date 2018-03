Students To Walk Out For Gun Control On Wednesday morning, high school students across the country plan to walk out of class as a protest against gun violence and to call for stricter gun laws.

Students To Walk Out For Gun Control Education Students To Walk Out For Gun Control Students To Walk Out For Gun Control Audio will be available later today. On Wednesday morning, high school students across the country plan to walk out of class as a protest against gun violence and to call for stricter gun laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor