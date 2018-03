Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Walk Out In Protest 1 Month After Deadly Shooting One month after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students around the country walked out of school in a call for action against school shootings.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Walk Out In Protest 1 Month After Deadly Shooting National Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Walk Out In Protest 1 Month After Deadly Shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Walk Out In Protest 1 Month After Deadly Shooting Audio will be available later today. One month after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., students around the country walked out of school in a call for action against school shootings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor