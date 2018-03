Chicago Students Add Time To Walkout For Local Victims Of Gun Violence In Chicago, some students who walked out of class on Wednesday added extra time to their tribute — 17 minutes for the individuals killed in Florida, plus three minutes more for other victims of gun violence in Chicago, including a police commander.

Chicago Students Add Time To Walkout For Local Victims Of Gun Violence National Chicago Students Add Time To Walkout For Local Victims Of Gun Violence Chicago Students Add Time To Walkout For Local Victims Of Gun Violence Audio will be available later today. In Chicago, some students who walked out of class on Wednesday added extra time to their tribute — 17 minutes for the individuals killed in Florida, plus three minutes more for other victims of gun violence in Chicago, including a police commander. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor