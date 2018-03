Immigrant Advocates Claim ICE Is Targeting And Deporting Them For Speaking Out Immigrant advocates across the country are accusing federal immigration authorities of using deportation as a tool to silence activists. Federal lawsuits have identified 16 undocumented immigrant leaders who have been arrested nationwide.

Immigrant Advocates Claim ICE Is Targeting And Deporting Them For Speaking Out National Immigrant Advocates Claim ICE Is Targeting And Deporting Them For Speaking Out Immigrant Advocates Claim ICE Is Targeting And Deporting Them For Speaking Out Audio will be available later today. Immigrant advocates across the country are accusing federal immigration authorities of using deportation as a tool to silence activists. Federal lawsuits have identified 16 undocumented immigrant leaders who have been arrested nationwide. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor