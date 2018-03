France's Finance Minister Sues Tech Giants Apple And Google French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced Wednesday a lawsuit against Apple and Google for what he claims are "abusive" practices against software developers. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Le Maire about the lawsuit and tension between European countries and American tech giants.

