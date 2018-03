World Leaders Will Need To Adjust If Secretary Of State Nominee Is Confirmed Unlike Rex Tillerson, a secretive former oil executive, Mike Pompeo's views of the world are much clearer. He's been a hawk on Iran and his views of Muslims have raised alarms. If he is confirmed as secretary of state, world leaders will have to adjust.

