Scientist Stephen Hawking Remembered For His Excitement And Dedication To His Work NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Harvard physics professor Andrew Strominger, a friend and collaborator of Stephen Hawking's for many decades. He says Hawkings was so dedicated and excited by his work that he convinced doctors to let him travel by Swiss Air Ambulance.

Audio will be available later today.